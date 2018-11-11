Fire breaks out at Bismilla Tower in Mumbai’s Nagpada

A major fire broke out at a high rise in Nagpada late on Saturday. No casualties have been reported till the time of going to press.

The fire broke out at the tenth floor of Bismilla Tower on Dimtimkar Road at Nagpada around 10pm and was doused by 11.45pm.

Four fire tenders and water tankers were rushed to the spot.

According to fire officials, a short-circuit could have caused the fire.

