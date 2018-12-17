Fire breaks out in Mumbai’s ESIC Kamgar hospital, many trapped

More than a dozen patients were rescued from a government hospital on Monday in Mumbai’s Andheri (East) after a major fire was reported from the building, officials said.

They said the level three fire, which is defined as a major incident, was reported at 4:20pm from the fourth floor of the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital. It was later raised to level four at 4:54pm, fire department officials said.

According to the fire brigade, smoke logged in the ground plus upper five floored hospital and spread to the entire building trapping patients in the corridors and on the terrace. About 12-15 patients have been rescued and three of them reported to have received minor injuries. They have been sent to the nearby Cooper Hospital in Andheri.

All the nearby hospitals have been alerted as the rescue operation is still on.

The fire department has sent seven fire engines, five jumbo tankers, two quick rescue vehicles, three special appliances, one rescue van to the spot as senior officials supervised the operation.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 17:20 IST