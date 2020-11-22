First phase of Patripool RoB girder launched in Kalyan

mumbai

In a four-hour long mega block on the Kalyan-Dombivli rail route, the first phase of the open web girder for the new Patripool Rail Over Bridge (RoB), a part of the vital Kalyan-Shilphata stretch, was launched on Saturday.

Out of the 76.67m-long girder, the 41m portion was launched while the remaining 35m will be launched on Sunday.

Shashikant Sontakke, chief engineer, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), said, “We had planned to launch 52m of the girder but as per the mega block allowed and safety measures taken, we managed to complete the launching of 41m of the girder. The work was carried out with the help of 60 skilled labours and supervisors and 40 engineers and designers. The remaining work for 35m will be carried out on Sunday.”

In the next mega block scheduled on November 28 and 29, the work of positioning of the girder will be completed, he said.

The entire launching work was captured through a drone camera at the site. In order to ensure the safety at the launching site and the smooth movement of traffic, a total of 300 police personnel from the Railway Protection Force, local police and traffic police were deployed at the spot and different parts of the city.

For launching of the girder, the Central Railway (CR) has announced mega block from 10.15am to 2.15pm on Saturday. Followed by the work, the railway service on the route was resumed with an Ambernath local departing Kalyan station to CSMT at 2.15 pm.

Throughout the mega block, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) provided 25 additional buses and the state road transport provided 29 buses for the commuters. This helped commuters to connect within and out the city with ease.

As per the KDMT, around 10,000 passengers took the buses on Saturday morning. KDMT members were deployed at the depots to guide the passengers to avoid violation of social distancing norms.

“The civic bus service helped many to commute during the mega block. There was no crowding at the depot or inside the bus, which is appreciable,” said Sudesh Mahadik, 28, who took a civic bus from Kalyan ST depot to connect to Dombivli for work.

The MSRDC, which started the work for the two-lane new bridge since December 2018, has claimed that it will try and finish the work at the earliest.

“After the launching of the girder, the remaining work like building the concrete slab, pillar and other amenities will be undertaken. We have planned to finish the work with priority by December end,” added Sontakke.

Auto drivers overcharge commuters

Even after directions from the traffic police and auto rickshaw union to co-operate during the mega block period by not refusing a ride and overcharging, several auto drivers in the city had their way.

For a trip from Kalyan to Bhiwandi, auto drivers charged ₹100 per seat as against the normal fare of ₹40. While they charged ₹100 for Kalyan to Dombivli, it was ₹200 for Kalyan to Thane and ₹400 for Kalyan to Ambernath for three on seat-sharing basis.

“I wanted to go to Dombivli from Kalyan and I approached an auto rickshaw at the Kalyan station. The driver asked me to pay ₹100 initially before settling for ₹80. I refused to take the auto as the fare was still high,” said Saurabh Joshi, 40, a commuter.