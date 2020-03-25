e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Food, blood, provisions, all help counts

Food, blood, provisions, all help counts

mumbai Updated: Mar 25, 2020 01:10 IST
Hindustantimes
         

Amid the lockdown to curb the outbreak of Covid-19, citizens are doing their

bit to ensure help to those in need.

Lalbaughcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has been organising a blood donation camp for the last two days and intend to continue for the next 10 days. On Monday, they collected 115 bottles of blood and on Tuesday, around 204.

“There is a shortage of blood in the state. Which is why we decided to organise this,” said Balasaheb Kamble, president of the mandal.

A social organisation called Swaymasiddh Swaymrojagar Apang has been sending social media messages to people across the city requesting them to help with groceries or funding, which could further be donated to the needy.

Jamaat-e-islami Hind, along with students group Students Islamic Organisation (SIO), distributed 1000 food packets to daily wage earners at Vikhroli, Kurla, Madanpura, Oshiwara and Andheri on Sunday and Monday. “It is our responsibility to help the most vulnerable,” said Haseeb Bhatkar, Mumbai president of Jamaat-e-Islami.

City-based Project Mumbai is helping provide groceries and medicines to those in home quarantine with no delivery charges. Shishir Joshi, chief executive officer, Project Mumbai said, “We are trying to find a solution with authorities where we can issue special passes to the volunteers for the next few days.”

Yuva, an NGO working with marginalised communities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, have reached out to 668 families with basic provisions in the last few days.

Arun Kumar, CEO, Apnalaya said, “There is a desperate need for the state and city authorities to enable civil society organisations to participate in this crises.”

Not just NGOs, citizens too are helping out individually. Nitin Pawar, 34, who runs a factory in Wagle Estate, is making meals for the needy.

Like Pawar, another social organization Rahmah foundation started by Masjid e Rahmah in Mumbra are also providing free meals to over 500 to 800 people on a daily basis.

top news
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
In phone call with S Jaishankar, China makes a request on Covid-19
In phone call with S Jaishankar, China makes a request on Covid-19
Grocery, milk booth, vegetable shops open during 21-day lockdown: Complete list
Grocery, milk booth, vegetable shops open during 21-day lockdown: Complete list
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
Stock markets to remain open despite nationwide lockdown
Stock markets to remain open despite nationwide lockdown
IPL cancellation on cards after three-week lockdown
IPL cancellation on cards after three-week lockdown
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus Live UpdatesBSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020 LIVECoronavirus LockdownBSEB 12th result 2020Bihar Board Class 12th Science ResultIndia lockdownBSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts ResultTopper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus update

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news