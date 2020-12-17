Form sub-committee to verify status of Uran wetlands in National Atlas: Bombay HC-panel to Raigad collector

mumbai

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:25 IST

The Bombay high court (HC)-appointed Konkan wetland grievance redressal and state mangrove monitoring committee on Tuesday directed the formation of a sub-committee to verify the status of all wetlands in Uran identified under the National Wetland Inventory Atlas (NWIA), Maharashtra 2011. The move comes days after the Raigad district administration informed the HC panel that there were no wetland sites in Uran taluka.

The letter, which HT has reviewed, was issued by member secretary of the panel Neenu Somraj, highlighting that Konkan divisional commissioner Annasaheb Misal had directed the Raigad collector to set up the sub-committee comprising the collector, a representative each from the police, environment and forest departments, City Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (Cidco), and HC-panel member Stalin D.

“The committee should submit its report within 15 days,” the letter read, directing the collector to expedite the appointment at the earliest.

Somraj told HT that during last week’s HC panel meeting, a list of wetlands including locations at Karal, Khopte, Bori BK, Dronagiri, Bokadvira, Juipunde, Sheva, Sawarkhar, Bhendkhal, and Kaladhonada as well as Panje and Belpada were submitted before the panel.

“We are very serious about the protection of the existing wetland in Uran. All these sites marked under the NWIA have to be protected irrespective of the new wetland rules (2017), and whether the features of such sites fall within the definition of those rules. Numerous complaints have been received pertaining to all these sites identified under the Atlas. Thus, we intend to ensure they remain protected. Based on the subcommittee’s findings, further directions will be issued,” said Somraj.

Non-government panel member Stalin, director, NGO Vanashakti, said that though the exercise was welcome, many of the NWIA-identified wetlands have already been reclaimed. “We hope that by the time the committee visits these sites, there will be some semblance of wetland features there. The Raigad collector has failed to take any action over two years. Apart from booking unidentified persons, no effort was ever made to restore a single wetland. All directions by the HC panel were consistently ignored by Cidco and the collector,” he said.

Raigad collector Nidhi Chaudhary refused to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, environmentalists on Wednesday highlighted that planning agency Cidco’s records show the existence of wetlands in Uran and that they are threatened by development projects, contrary to the collector’s submissions. Bombay Natural History Society’s (BHNS) Baseline Survey of Birds (January-March 2015) report at the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), posted on Cidco’s website, highlights the potential damage to wetlands and bird strike threats to aircraft. “These records are irrevocable as the cover page carries Cidco’s logo and the report is still available on their website. The report assumes significance in view of assertions by the collector and also strengthens our stand that Panje must immediately be declared as a bird sanctuary,” said BN Kumar, director, NatConnect Foundation.

The BNHS report shows that several potential habitats will be destroyed in the near future due to rapid development and land use pattern changes in Navi Mumbai and the adjoining areas in Raigad district, especially due to projects such as the proposed Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, NMIA, and the terminal project of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust.

MIGRATORY BIRDS MAKE THEIR WAY TO URAN WETLANDS

Over the past week, large flocks of flamingos, waders and other migratory birds have made their way to various wetlands in Uran, including Panje. The birds were spotted by environmentalists, highlighting that the Panje area is not dry anymore, after bunds and sluice gate blockages were removed to allow high-tide water. “This once again is evidence that these areas have rich biodiversity and need to be protected,” said environmentalist Nandkumar Pawar.