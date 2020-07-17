Former state chief election commissioner Neela Satyanarayan succumbs to Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:13 IST

Maharashtra’s first woman commissioner of the state election commission (SEC) and noted Marathi author Neela Satyanarayana succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

Satyanarayana, 72, was admitted to SevenHills Hospital a few days ago after she tested positive.

The 1972 batch IAS officer was appointed as the first woman commissioner of SEC, after she retired from the civil services as additional chief secretary, revenue, in February 2009. She retired as commissioner in July 2014.

Satyanarayana had penned more than 10 books of poetry and 17 novels. Her autobiographical work ‘One Full, One Half’, based on her experiences as the mother of a boy suffering from Down’s Syndrome, was widely appreciated in the literary world.

Expressing his condolences, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said, “She was an outstanding officer, a prolific writer, a courageous mother, and social thinker. She discharged every role in her career and life with absolute dedication, positive attitude, and passion. In her demise, we have lost a dedicated officer and socially responsive thinker.”

CM Uddhav Thackeray said, “Maharashtra will always remember her for her sensitivity which has left her imprint not only in the civil service but also in the field of literature and arts. She was a role model for many Marathi youths who aspired to take up a career in civil services.”

SEC chief UPS Madan said that the use of information technology in the election process began during her tenure. “Introduction of NOTA, use of pen instead of ink, and projects like Krantijyoti, were launched by her,” he said.

Three members of Satyanarayana’s family also tested positive and have been admitted to hospital.