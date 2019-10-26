e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

Four booked for running Ponzi scheme, cheating people of lakhs

mumbai Updated: Oct 26, 2019 01:01 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Hindustantimes
         

Four people, who allegedly cheated a huge number of people of lakhs by promising high rates of interest of the latter’s investments, were booked by the APMC police on Thursday. None of them has been arrested.

According to the police, the accused had taken money from the victims saying the money would be invested in ‘non-governmental’ establishments. They had also assured that the victims would get 1% interest of their investments every day for the next 200 days.

After they would get back their capital amounts. And if they were interested, they could again invest the capital amount in some other schemes for another 200 days, which would give even higher interests.

“Between November 2018 and March this year, the accused had taken lakhs of rupees from the victims. They were unable to give their interests as they had assured earlier. When the victims started contacting them asking back their money, the accused went into hiding. Even after repeated attempts when the victims could not contact them, they approached us and registered a complaint,” said a police officer from APMC police station.

The police have booked the accused under sections 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“So far, only four to five people have approached us. The number of complainants may increased in the next one week. A resident of Karajade and Panvel alone had invested ₹2.29 lakh with them,” another police officer said.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 01:01 IST

top news
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
BJP-JJP alliance is done, to form govt in Haryana: Amit Shah
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik shifted to Goa; Murmu to be first LG of Jammu-Kashmir UT
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
Stopped cricket at 14, returned when 19, picked for India at 26 | Exclusive
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
UK says taking all steps to protect India House in London
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
Sourav Ganguly reveals Virat Kohli’s stand on Day-Night Tests
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
‘Good vibes only’: Pant spends time with Dhoni ahead of Bangladesh T20Is
Don’t link Aadhaar with social media accounts | Analysis
Don’t link Aadhaar with social media accounts | Analysis
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
Your Weekend Dose: Housefull 4 to Bigil Know What To Watch This Diwali Weekend
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News