e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Free’ mask, Rs 200 fine in Mumbai for rule violators: BMC

‘Free’ mask, Rs 200 fine in Mumbai for rule violators: BMC

To curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection in the post-Diwali season, the civic body has increased inspection drives in the city, with the violation of mask rule attracting a penalty of Rs 200.

mumbai Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 15:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Mumbai
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) checks the temperature of a passenger at a railway station, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Mumbai on November 27, 2020.
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) checks the temperature of a passenger at a railway station, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Mumbai on November 27, 2020.(Reuters File Photo )
         

To encourage Covid-19-appropriate behaviour among residents of Mumbai, the city civic body has decided to provide ‘free’ masks to those found without face cover in public and also collect a fine of Rs 200 from them.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a release on Sunday said from April till November 28, it took action against 4.85 lakh citizens for not wearing masks in public places and collected over Rs 10.7 crore as fine from them.

The BMC said when an offender, after being fined, goes ahead without a face mask, the objective of implementing the Covid-19 prevention protocol remains unfulfilled.

“Therefore, in order to fulfill the objective, the citizen concerned will be provided a free mask and charged a penalty of Rs 200,” it said.

The relevant penalty receipt will also mention about the free mask, it said.

To curb the spread of infection in the post-Diwali season, the civic body has increased inspection drives in the city, with the violation of mask rule attracting a penalty of Rs 200.

From April till November 28, the maximum number of 32,010 citizens without masks were fined in the K-west ward, which includes areas like Juhu and Versova, a BMC official said, adding that Rs 63.39 lakh was collected as fine from them.

Besides sanitisation of hands and maintaining social distance, regular use of mask is necessary for controlling the spread of coronavirus infection, he added.

Till Sunday, Mumbai city reported a total of 2,82,821 Covid-19 cases and 10,865 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

tags
top news
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Explain Covid-19 vaccine in simple terms to people, PM Modi tells drug makers
Explain Covid-19 vaccine in simple terms to people, PM Modi tells drug makers
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
Amid fears of Covid-19 spread, medical camp set up at Singhu border
Another storm could hit Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Nivar: IMD
Another storm could hit Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Nivar: IMD
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
‘Chinese govt should be ashamed’: Australian PM hits out over ‘repugnant’ tweet
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In