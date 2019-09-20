FYJC admissions in Mumbai: One more round to be held from Monday

mumbai

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 00:19 IST

The state education department has decided to have yet another admission round from Monday, even as the first-come first-served (FCFS) rounds for the junior college admissions ended early this week. The department will release a timetable for the final round of admissions today.

Officials said the additional FCFS round would be the last admission round, which is expected to end by this month. Colleges will have to conduct additional classes for students who are admitted in this round.

Education department officials said the decision was taken because several students who cleared their repeater exams approached them for admission booklets in the past few days. “As we received a large number of requests from the students, we have decided to have another round of admissions in the next week. This however, will be the last round of admission,” said Rajendra Ahire, deputy director of education for Mumbai region.

The timetable will be available on the official admission website https://mumbai.11thadmission.net. “Students can follow the instructions and confirm their admissions as per the schedule given on the website,” added Ahire.

The education department started the admission process for the first-year junior colleges (FYJC) in the MMR more than two months ago.

Despite six rounds of admission, there are around 90,000 vacant seats in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 00:19 IST