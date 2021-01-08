e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / FYJC admissions: Maharashtra education department to announce FCFS round for those without a seat

FYJC admissions: Maharashtra education department to announce FCFS round for those without a seat

mumbai Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 00:25 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
In Mumbai, more than 10,000 students are without seats, despite there being nearly 1.3 lakh vacant seats in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
In Mumbai, more than 10,000 students are without seats, despite there being nearly 1.3 lakh vacant seats in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).(HT Photo)
         

In a relief for first-year junior college (FYJC) aspirants in the state, the education department has decided to have first-come, first-served (FCFS) admission rounds for those left without a seat through the online admission process.

While the department had earlier decided to do away with the FCFS rounds this year, the decision was revoked owing to a large number of students still without seats after five admission rounds.

In Mumbai, more than 10,000 students are without seats after these rounds, despite there being nearly 1.3 lakh vacant seats in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). “The department has granted special permission to conduct FCFS rounds. A detailed schedule of the same will be declared soon,” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of secondary and higher secondary education in the state.

In 2020, the department had declared that there would be no FCFS rounds, and only special rounds would be conducted for students who do not get admission in regular rounds. FCFS rounds usually follow regular admission rounds, in which students can claim seats against vacancies across colleges in a particular city or district, and are allotted seats based on who claims them first. These rounds were introduced in the academic year 2018-19 but were criticised by many parents and experts as they allowed students with lower scores to get into top colleges against vacant seats.

On Wednesday, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad tweeted, “Admissions under the second special merit list will conclude on January 8 after which the schedule for FCFS round will be announced.”

According to data shared by Gaikwad, 42% of the total seats lying vacant after five admission rounds are in six regions – Amravati, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik and Pune – where admissions to FYJC is online.

Similarly, 23% (nearly 1 lakh) of the total (4.15 lakh) students who have applied for seats are yet to take admission anywhere.

top news
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
GDP projected to shrink 7.7% this fiscal: Advanced estimate
GDP projected to shrink 7.7% this fiscal: Advanced estimate
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Flipkart, Swiggy  face  tax  survey
Flipkart, Swiggy  face  tax  survey
Covid update: Covaxin phase 3 trial; China locks down Hebei; UK vaccine supply
Covid update: Covaxin phase 3 trial; China locks down Hebei; UK vaccine supply
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In