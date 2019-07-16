Gang opens fire in Navi Mumbai eatery to kill contractor; police detain two

A gang of criminals allegedly fired four rounds and tried to kill a 28-year-old contractor from Rabale at a restaurant in Airoli, on Sunday night. Contractor Aditya Kshirsagar and a friend were targeted twice by armed men, but escaped unhurt.

Rabale police have identified two of the shooters and have detained two others. The police have registered a first information report, charging the two alleged shooters and 11 other members of the gang with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as sections of the Indian Arms Act.

According to the police, Kshirsagar and a friend went to a restaurant in Airoli around 11pm on Sunday night. They had gone up to sit on the first floor when a group of men suspected to be criminals opened fire on them. At the time, the restaurant was full of customers, the police said.

“On seeing Kshirsagar, a gang member (identified as Amit Bhogle) abused him and he took out a pistol from his pocket. He then fired two rounds of bullet at Kshirsagar. The bullets, however, did not hit the latter,” said Mahesh Jadhav, assistant inspector, Rabale police station. “Kshirsagar and his friend then ran out through the restaurant’s back door. Bhogle and another gang member (identified as Ramchandra Raut) followed them. Bhogle later fired two more rounds of bullet at them. Luckily Kshirsagar and his friend escaped unhurt.” The police have recovered one used and three live cartridges from the spot.

Kshirsagar filed a complaint at Rabale police station soon after. “Around eight months ago, Kshirsagar had taken the contract of digging pit at Mulund. This gang had forcefully stopped that work, following which Kshirsagar registered an FIR with Mulund police against them. It appears the gang tried to kill him to take revenge.”

“We have detained two people so far. However, they have not been formally arrested as we are yet to ascertain quite a few things,” said Jadhav. The police have not revealed the identity of the two who have been detained.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019