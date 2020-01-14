Green activists against sea wall at Versova beach

mumbai

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 00:18 IST

Environment groups have opposed the ongoing work on a 12-foot-high anti-erosion wall at Versova beach on the grounds that it comes under coastal regulation zone (CRZ) 1, where construction is not permitted.

The Maharashtra public works department (PWD) said they plan to place concrete tetrapods to reduce the damage caused by sea erosion, as the area sees flooding during high tide in the monsoon. “Also, every year, overall sea level rise threatens infrastructure along the Mumbai coast. For these concerns, we are setting up a bund in the form of a wall and tetrapods to dissipate the excess tidal energy,” said Sunil Wandhekar, chief engineer, PWD (Mumbai). “The wall and tetrapods will be the same as along Marine Drive. However, we have no plans yet to develop a promenade there.”

Khar resident Zoru Bhathena has filed a complaint with government agencies, including the PWD, state environment department and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). He said if the authorities felt the need for an anti-erosion structure, they should have carried out an environmental impact assessment (EIA) study before going ahead with the plan. “This construction will dump cement and alter sand dunes, natural features and landscape of the beach. Placing tetrapods will permanently damage the beach,” he said. In March 2018, in a first in 20 years, 80 Olive Ridley turtles, a species protected under schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, hatched along the 2.5-km Versova beach. “A change to the existing coastline and destruction of an existing sandy beach, in the garb of anti-erosion work, is simply not permissible,” said Bhathena.

HT had reported in June 2017 and August 2018 that the MCZMA had granted CRZ clearance to PWD for such anti-erosion barriers in Versova, Colaba (at Geeta Colony and near Bombay Presidency Radio Club), along the Shivaji Park to Mahim coast, and one near Haji Ali. The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) cleared the projects in 2018. While the MCZMA had allowed construction of the concrete wall, there were no permissions for tetrapods.

Narendra Toke, director, state environment department and member secretary, MCZMA, said: “I have not seen the complaint, but as tetrapods were not allowed, we will inspect the ongoing construction at Versova.”

The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), through the Maharashtra Shoreline Management Plan 2017, had identified areas at erosion risk in Mumbai, and recommended remedial action. The study had specifically stated there was no need for hard solutions (like walls and tetrapods) to address erosion at Versova and natural nourishment was the best measure. “The erosion at Versova is severe, but hard solutions are just a temporary fix. It is not the best solution, as eventually the beach will be lost, similar to Mahim beach. Several softer solutions are available, which will ensure the sand is replenished and the beach is safeguarded,” said Jitendra Raisinghani, deputy director, coordination, MMB.

The PWD, in its proposal before the MCZMA, had countered that soft solutions would not be feasible as they would last for a short period owing to high tidal range and limited sediment movement, and that hard solutions would provide long-term protection.