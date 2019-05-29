Guard warns cops of ‘terrorist’ in Vasai; turns out to be movie actor in costume

In a case of mistaken identity, a watchman of a cooperative bank in Vasai called the Manickpur police on Monday to inform them that a “terrorist” was roaming the streets of Vasai.

In reality, the man was a junior actor of a casting agency who was working on a film which was being shot in Vasai.

“The artist, who was playing a terrorist in the film, forgot to remove his costume and had driven his car to a paan shop near the production house near Bharat Cooperative Bank.

The actor was dressed in a Pathani suit and was sporting a long, dark beard. He also had a pouch which contained bullets that were later discovered to be fake.

“The bank’s security guard Anil Mahajan got suspicious and alerted us, said Vijaykant Sagar, additional superintendent of police(ASP), Vasai.

“We immediately sprung into action and started to check the CCTV footage from the area and also conducted a nakabandi,” said Sagar.

“We traced the car to a spot near Sun City, Manickpur and found the ‘terrorist’ sitting inside the vehicle. He was shocked when we told him to accompany us to the police station,” added Sagar.

The police called the production house manager and were shown the film script and other civic body permissions to shoot in Vasai. The actor was then let off after verification.

Despite the mix-up, the police honoured Mahajan for alerting them to the possibility of a terror threat.

