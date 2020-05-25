e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / HC rejects Dahisar residents’ plea for termination of one of her twin foetus

HC rejects Dahisar residents’ plea for termination of one of her twin foetus

mumbai Updated: May 25, 2020 18:19 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday rejected a petition filed by a 33-year-old Dahisar resident who is pregnant with twins and had sought permission for termination of pregnancy of one of the foetuses affected by Down Syndrome.

Acting on her petition, the court had on May 15 referred her to a medical board of Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College and ordered the board to submit its report by May 22.

On Friday, a division bench of justice RD Dhanuka and justice Abhay Ahuja rejected her petition after perusing the medical board’s report. Detailed reasons for dismissal of the petition are still awaited.

The woman’s petition stated that she underwent a maternal screening test on April 29 and then a second test on May 7 in view of the complications in one her foetuses. The second test results showed that the foetus having complications suffered from Down Syndrome.

On May 11, she took second opinion from a gyanaecologist and obstetrician who told her the affected foetus suffered from an untreatable chromosomal anomaly with substantial risk of mental or physical disabilities. Following this, she decided to undergo termination of her pregnancy of the affected foetus and continue normal pregnancy with the other foetus.

She had sought permission from the court to terminate pregnancy of the foetus claiming the gynaecologist also informed her that such the procedure of terminating pregnancy of one her foetuses would not pose a higher risk to her as compared to delivery.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In