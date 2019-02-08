Helmet-less teen riding triple seat on bike falls to death from Mumbai bridge

A 17-year-old student, Updesh Madan Maachi, who was riding triple seat on a motorbike, died after falling off a bridge in Vangaon, Dahanu on Wednesday afternoon. The two other riders, his classmates Ajit Kashinath More, 16, and Durgesh Maachi, 16, were seriously injured. According to Vangaon police, none of them were wearing helmets. “Updesh was riding the bike without a valid licence. As they were crossing a small bridge near Chandigaon, he lost control of the two-wheeler and fell 25 feet. He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot,” said assistant police inspector Surendra Garad.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 00:28 IST