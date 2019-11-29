e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

High court refuses to separate girl from mother who works at a bar

mumbai Updated: Nov 29, 2019 01:01 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) rejected a city resident’s plea seeking custody of his minor daughter on the grounds that the child needed to be saved from the “ill influences” of the occupation of her mother, who works at a bar.

The petitioner moved the HC with a habeas corpus petition seeking custody of his daughter from his estranged wife. He claimed he married the woman in May 2014 only after her parents assured she would “follow the life of virtue” after marriage.

The petitioner said the woman, along with their four-and-a-half-year-old daughter, left their home in December 2017 after some dispute, and returned to her previous occupation.

He, therefore, sought the girl’s custody, claiming that her future was “at stake”. He said it was necessary for him to have his daughter’s custody in order “to ensure the welfare of the daughter and protect her from the ill influences” of his wife.

The division bench, comprising justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar, however, refused to entertain the plea in view of the fact that the petitioner was not unaware of the woman’s avocation and that there was no material to indicate the child was in illegal custody.

The bench noted, “The fact that the child is a four-and-half-year-old cannot be lost sight of.” “At such a tender age, a girl child is in need of the care and protection of her mother,” it added.

On the allegations about the mother’s avocation and its effect on the child’s future, the bench said these aspects can be considered by the family court in appropriate proceedings.

top news
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
At Uddhav Thackeray’s grand oath event, friends, rivals and Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
Ajit Pawar, in race for Dy CM, tweets congrats to ‘Hon Uddhav Thackeray ji’
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
As Uddhav Thackeray takes oath, his 5 biggest challenges as Chief Minister
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Will give concrete aid to farmers, says Uddhav after first Cabinet meet
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Man discovers his reason for non-stop cough is leeches
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Tesla Cybertruck set to join Dubai Police’s exotic fleet of crime-fighting cars
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
Uddhav Thackeray era begins in Maharashtra: The challenges ahead
trending topics
Maharashtra govt formation LIVEHTLS 2019Uddhav ThackerayXiaomi Mi TV 4XIDBI Recruitment 2019Kartik AaryanPragya ThakurSonia GandhiP Chidambaram

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News