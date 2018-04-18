High fees doesn’t mean school is good: HC to warring couple

Quality of schooling does not depend on how expensive the school is, the Bombay high court said while deciding matrimonial disputes between two city executives, including selection of the school for their minor daughter.

“No doubt, the mother can insist on a good schooling for her child, but she cannot insist that it should be a school which involves high expenditure,” said justice Bharati Dangre . “Merely because the fees are high, would not make the school a good school,” the judge added.But the judge left the issue to be decided by the spouses after they agreed to resolve the issue on their own.

Both the spouses had approached the court challenging various orders relating to two adjoining flats in a building at Bhakti Park, Wadala. While the woman wanted an order restraining the husband from entering the two flats jointly purchased by them, the latter sought an order of partitioning the two residences between them.

The family court at Bandra had rejected their pleas and allowed the husband to enter and occupy the houses on the basis that the premises were jointly purchased by the spouses.

The high court upheld this order and directed the woman to co-operate to enable the husband reside in the joint property. The husband has been residing elsewhere after the woman denied him entry into the property and the local police too allegedly refused to interfere in the matrimonial discord.