Hospitals charging high fees for Covid treatment face action: State health minister

Hospitals charging high fees for Covid treatment face action: State health minister

mumbai Updated: May 22, 2020 22:05 IST
HT Correspondent
State health minister Rajesh Tope has warned the private and trust-run hospitals with the action if they refuse to reserve 80% Covid-19 patients at the rates fixed by the state government. Tope said that the notification issued on Thursday was by using five laws that empower the government making the treatment of the patients mandatory at the private hospitals. He said that the decision was taken after they received the complaints about the overcharging and profiteering by these hospitals. He said that nodal officers have been appointed at district and state levels to look into the complaints against the private hospitals not treating the Covid-19 patients. Tope said that the government will issue a notification on Saturday covering the entire state population under its medi-claim policy called Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

