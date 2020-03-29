e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Housing societies struggle to convince people to not loiter in premises

Housing societies struggle to convince people to not loiter in premises

mumbai Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:58 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Even as the government has appealed people to not venture out of their homes, housing societies in the city are finding it difficult to restrict the movement of residents within the building premises.

Several resident associations said residents are trying to venture out for their morning walks and evening strolls within the building premises citing that officials have only asked not to venture ‘out’. “When we tell them this also poses the same risk, they say that they came out because there aren’t too many people,” said Sandeep Ohri, member of the Thakur Complex Residents Association in Kandivli.

On Saturday, a Twitter user posted a picture of a bunch of children playing cricket in the society premises. “A few children end up venturing out every now and then despite repeated instructions from society members and government bodies. Some senior citizens also come down for a walk which is extremely risky considering they are more at risk of contracting the virus,” said Rakesh Nayak, a resident of a complex in Andheri (West).

