IAS officer criticised for tweet on Mahatma

Deputy municipal commissioner Nidhi Chaudhari triggered a row after she posted a controversial tweet on Mahatma Gandhi on May 17.

Chaudhari, an Indian administrative service (IAS) officer, in her defence stated that the tweet was sarcastic, and was in the context of a comment made by BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur, who had called Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Ghodse a patriot during her election campaign last month.

After facing severe criticism, Chaudhari deleted the tweet. Speaking to HT, she said, “I am a devout Gandhian and would never insult Gandhiji or any freedom fighter. They (critics) should have read the complete tweet to understand that it was sarcastic and against the ongoing social media slur against Gandhiji. It was not against the Constitution. I have also exercised my duty as per Article 51A to respect every freedom fighter.”

However, NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad has demanded for Chaudhari’s suspension. He said, “Chaudhari is an IAS officer, and this is not expected out of her. What she tweeted was totally uncalled for. PM Narendra Modi should take serious cognisance of this, and suspend her.”

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 05:55 IST