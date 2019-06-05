IAS officer responds to transfer with poem

A day after Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Nidhi Choudhari was transferred from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over a tweet on Mahatma Gandhi, she shared a post on social media stating that truth will always prevail.

Her post, in poetry form, said that no matter how much people would have hurt her, in reality it was truth that got hurt.

Choudhari’s post, written in Hindi, said that if Gandhiji would have been alive, he would have cried with her.

Choudhari’s sarcasm in a tweet dated May 17 missed the mark and sparked a controversy.

Following this, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress demanded action against her. On Monday, she was transferred to the state government’s water supply department.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 13:39 IST