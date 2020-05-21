e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / IIT-B clarifies allegations on non-payment of wages to labourers

IIT-B clarifies allegations on non-payment of wages to labourers

mumbai Updated: May 21, 2020 00:06 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

A day after state housing minister Jitendra Awhad posted a social media update on the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) not paying construction workers, a fact-finding team from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and police visited IIT-B campus on Wednesday. IIT-B administration also issued a clarification on the issue on Wednesday.

In the statement, the institute administration said, “The construction projects are being executed by CPWD — a government organisation that follows all GoI rules and regulations. As per the recent GoI scheme of payments through Higher Education Funding Agency (HEFA), all bills raised by CPWD are immediately reimbursed by HEFA directly. We clarify that there is no such payments pending at IIT-Bombay. CPWD, through their contractors, ensures timely payment of all workers.”

The institute administration said that during the lockdown, CPWD has been asked to ensure timely payments or ‘kharchi’ and dry rations to all workers. It further added that the institute has also arranged one meal a day for about 250 labourers through Atal Aahar Yojana/ Roti Bank.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In