IIT-Bombay designs online platform to track availability of personal protective equipment

mumbai

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:41 IST

A group of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) have designed an online platform, PPETracker, to track the requirement and availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as the details of manufacturers producing the kits, in real time. The team aims to connect the supply and demand chain of PPE after a thorough verification process to provide the required equipment to hospitals on time.

The platform highlights hospitals and medical colleges requiring PPEs as red spots on Maharashtra’s map. By clicking on the spots, one can see the units of items required. At the same time, the map also shows places where these items are being manufactured on small and large scales. Both spots will have contact details so that the demand and supply chain is made easy.

The development comes even as the frontline workers such as doctors, nurses and security personnel have raised concerns of shortage of PPEs such as hazmat suits, N-95 masks, surgical gloves and body coveralls while dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in the city.

The team of researchers have been led by fourth year PhD student K Naga Bhavya Jyothi. “The doctor-patient ratio in the country is 1:1,445. It is not possible to flatten the Covid-19 curve if the PPE shortage continues, as frontline workers will be exposed to the virus. We got in touch with a group of PPE suppliers and manufacturers across the country and traced them,” said Jyothi.

Meanwhile, the faculty and students of the institute have also been producing masks and gloves and distributing to health workers across the city. Another group of alumni have designed a low-cost sanitisation box using a plastic dustbin that can sanitise essential items such as phone, wallets and keys.