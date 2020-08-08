IIT-Bombay’s biz plan competition now open to school students

mumbai

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:29 IST

Eureka!, the flagship start-up competition of the student-run Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell) of the Indian Institute of Technology- Bombay (IIT-B), has for the first time started a competition for school students. Eureka! Junior is a business plan competition for school students of Class 6 to Class 12 from across India. The competition was launched on August 1.

Aspiring young entrepreneurs can register for the contest and pitch their ideas through a National Entrepreneurship Olympiad.

Selected students will be honed by the E-Cell through rigorous workshops over the next five months and guided through the process of creating a business plan for their ideas. The workshops are free and the winners of the competition will get prizes worth ₹1 lakh. Students will also be introduced to other young entrepreneurs fostered by the E-Cell as well as investors.

“The competition aims to bring out creative ideas from students to solve ordinary day-to-day problems. We are encouraging innovation and out-of-the-box thinking through a series of workshops and a five-month-long competition,” said Yash Pundlik, events head, E-Cell.

“Presently, we are already associated with more than 100 schools across India and over 15,000 students through our various initiatives for promoting innovation. With this competition, we aim to expand our reach further,” he said.

Eureka! is one of Asia’s largest business model competitions for entrepreneurs. Winners of the competition, which is open to all age groups, get a chance to take their ideas to investors and kick off their start-ups with prizes worth ₹50 lakh. Currently in its 20th year, Eureka! has helped launch more than 40 successful start-ups. E-Cell also hosts a range of initiatives connecting students with the start-up community across the world.