Imitation jewellery factory owner kidnapped in Mumbai for Rs16,000, three held

Three men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping an imitation jewellery factory owner in Malad (East) because he failed to pay the Rs16,000 he owed one of the kidnappers.

According to the Kurar police the complainant Rajesh Yadav, 38, is a resident of Kurar village and runs an imitation jewellery factory there. Three months ago, he had bought casting material from the main accused Joginder Yadav, 38, worth Rs40,000.

After paying Joginder Rs24,000, Rajesh told him he would pay the remaining amount of Rs16,000 later. However, as months passed by Yadav could not return the amount and said he would return it once he got it from his brother, Dinesh.

On March 12 at around 10.30pm Joginder went to the residence of Rajesh and with the help of his aide, kidnapped Rajesh. They took Rajesh to a lane in Kandivli (East). There, the duo was joined by three more men and they bashed up Rajesh.

They later contacted Rajesh’s brother Dinesh, saying they would kill him if the money was not returned. Dinesh managed to pay them Rs12,000, saying he would repay the remaining amount soon. The kidnappers beat up Dinesh as well and then allowed them to leave, warning them against informing the police.

The duo, who suffered injuries in the assault, lodged a complaint with the Kurar police on Tuesday. Following this, the trio was arrested. Two more accused are wanted in the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Joginder, Shamil Mane, 44 and Irshad Khan, 29.