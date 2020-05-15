e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Infected frontline contractual workers covered under central insurance scheme: Centre to HC

Infected frontline contractual workers covered under central insurance scheme: Centre to HC

mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 23:27 IST
KAY Dodhiya
KAY Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Central government on Friday informed the Bombay high court (HC) that only contractual frontline workers from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) who contracted Covid-19 as they were in direct contact with Covid-19 positive persons will be extended the benefits of the ₹50 lakh Central government insurance cover.

NMMC submitted to the court that it would respond by Saturday regarding paying contractual workers ₹300 per day as allowance on a par with regular employees. The submissions were made while the cour was hearing a petition filed by a workers union, consisting more than 6,000 contractual workers, which complained that the workers cleaning the roads or collecting garbage were not being provided with safety equipment by the civic body.

The single bench of justice SJ Kathawalla while hearing the petition which also sought daily allowance of ₹300 and insurance to nearly 6,277 contractual essential services workers, including 3,261 in solid waste management across 92 locations. The plea further stated that about 693 workers were employed in the health department across four hospitals in Navi Mumbai and were involved in cleaning duty.

Advocate Bhavesh Parmar, along with Rahul Gaikwad and Nikita Abhyankar, appearing for the union submitted that the workers discharging essential services and reporting to work regularly are not being provided with any protective gear and hence are exposed to contracting the disease. The advocates cited instances of 24 contractual workers being quarantined after testing positive for the virus.

While responding to the demands, additional solicitor general Anil Singh informed the court that only those contractual frontline workers who succumbed to the virus would be covered by the insurance scheme. NMMC, however, sought time till Saturday to decide on paying the ₹300 daily risk allowance being paid to all government employees involved in the battle against Covid-19.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In