International doctors may be called in to treat Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

International medical specialists will now possibly be involved in the treatment of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, sources from Lilavati Hospital said.

“There were demands of shifting him to the United States (US) for treatment but instead it’s possible that specialists will be invited to Mumbai to see him. He is responding well to the treatment at this moment,” said officials from Lilavati Hospital. Goa deputy speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician, Micheal Lobo, on Monday demanded that Parrikar be shifted to the US for treatment if needed.

However, local politicians from Goa said there are rumors about Parrikar being able to present the budget on Thursday. “We have heard that he will attend the assembly session on Thursday and present the budget. We are all hoping that it is true ,” said Vijai Sardesai, chief of the Goa Forward Party and state agriculture minister. Sardesai said despite his health condition, Parrikar has continued to work and give instructions from the hospital. On Monday, the Goa state legislature was forced to curtail its month-long budget session .

The budget is supposed to be tabled by public works minister Sudhin Dhavalikar, the number two in Parrikar’s cabinet. However, the hospital has maintained its stance on not discussing Parrikar’s treatment. He is said to be suffering from ‘mild pancreatitis’ but there are rumours that it is more serious. He was shifted to Lilavati Hospital from Goa Medical College on Thursday.