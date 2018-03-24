INX Media case: CBI to quiz Peter Mukerjea in Delhi

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who is currently undergoing trial in the Sheena Bora murder case, will be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Delhi in connection with the money-laundering case involving an INX Media deal.

Additional sessions judge J Jagdale of the special CBI court on Friday allowed the central agency to take Peter Mukerjea in custody. “The custody of accused Peter, alias Pratim Mukerjea, is passed to the CBI, EOU-IV, New Delhi,” said the special judge while handing over his custody to CBI for a period of March 26 to April 3. The special CBI court has instructed CBI to produce Peter before a special CBI judge at Patiala House Court while in Delhi.

The counsel for the CBI had on Tuesday moved an application before the special CBI court – trying the murder case – saying Peter needs to be interrogated in connection with the INX Media case registered at New Delhi. The application was moved ahead of the cross-examination of sub-inspector Ganesh Dalvi in the Sheena Bora murder trial. Peter, his wife Indrani and Indrani’s ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna are facing murder charges in the Sheena Bora murder case. Sheena Bora, Indrani’s daughter was born before her marriage with Khanna.

The INX media case also involves former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti along with others. On March 4, CBI had brought Karti to Mumbai in Byculla Prison where he was confronted with Indrani. Mumbai-based INX Media, now known as 9X Media, was run by Peter and Indrani in 2007 when Karti allegedly received Rs3.5 crore from the company. According to CBI, Karti allegedly helped Peter and Indrani get Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance back then.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Peter and Indrani have siphoned off 90 million GBP (Great Britain Pound) from INX Media and sent the amount to unidentified countries through hawala channels. The agency claims that these funds later made their way back to India and the United Kingdom through Mauritius-based foreign investors.