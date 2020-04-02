Is your body fighting Sars-CoV-2 sans symptoms? Blood test to tell in 5 mins

mumbai

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 22:57 IST

With Covid-19 positive cases continuing to soar in Maharashtra, the state government plans to start “rapid” blood tests to ascertain in less than five minutes if you have the antibodies that are fighting the Sars-Cov-2, even if you are asymptomatic.

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said they will soon start random “mass testing” to ascertain the number of people infected with the virus. It is not officially a test for Covid-19, which detects the virus based on its genetic material, as a person who tests positive will have to undergo the swab test and be quarantined.

Besides the government testing facilities in Maharashtra, seven private laboratories are allowed to test for Covid-19. Now with the antibody test, the state government aims to get an indicative figure of the number of people attacked by the virus, even if they are not showing symptoms.

Tope said the state got a go-ahead from the Centre to start the “rapid” antibody tests on Thursday and agencies will be given the task to carry out the tests.

“Rapid test is an important decision taken today. Through the test, we will get a primary report or will be able to screen a person in less than five minutes. It is an important step for mass screening. If we get to know the total number through these rapid tests, we will quarantine or keep the people in isolation and start further treatment,” Tope said.

The immune system fights a virus by making antibodies also known as immunoglobulins. It combats the infection by preventing the virus from entering the cells. They remain in the bloodstream even if a particular virus is cleared. This is to protect the person to encounter the same virus again. As antibodies are specific to a particular virus, the antibody test will help the state identify such people, said a senior health official.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said, “The antibody test will be conducted to see IgG and IgM levels in the body. We will start it from those being quarantined and exposed to coronavirus patients.”

It has become necessary as more than 80% of the positive patients were found asymptomatic, which means they were showing no symptoms despite being infected, officials pointed out.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official, however, said they could take up the testing on a “pilot” level with a group of around 100 to 200 people.

“We will not use the test with patients or high-risk contacts of the positive. This is just to check the resistance power of the person against the infection,” the official said.

“Once the antibody test is positive, the person is corona positive. Swab test, which is precise and a confirmatory test, will be done simultaneously along with the treatment,” said Dr Anup Kumar Yadav, director of National Health Mission (NHM).

Tope said the cost of the test could be around ₹300-₹400. He further said that the rapid tests can be conducted by the government and private agencies who have the permission of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“We can also partner with some companies that conduct rapid testing. The government may also appoint some agencies, which has the permission of ICMR, for conducting rapid tests,” he added.