e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Jaya Bachchan files complaint against loud biker

Jaya Bachchan files complaint against loud biker

mumbai Updated: Jul 25, 2020 00:11 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan called the police control room on Thursday night to complain about a biker riding his bike, possibly without a silencer, leading to noise pollution, in the vicinity of the Bachchan family bungalow Jalsa in Juhu.

Following Bachchan’s complaint, Juhu police started a search for the rider. Senior officers said they have identified the rider from the footage.

An officer from Juhu police station said, “On Thursday night between 11.30pm and 12am, Bachchan contacted police control room on its helpline 100 and informed about a rider who was flouting noise rules. After this, the control room alerted Juhu police station. However, by the time police reached the spot, the motorcyclist was not to be found.”

According to police, night police teams have been alerted and have been asked to keep a keen eye on such bikers and take action against them. Meanwhile, following the complaint made by Bachchan police scanned CCTV camera footages of nearby areas and identified the bike number.

Pandharinath Wavhal, senior inspector from Juhu police station, said, “We are looking for the rider.”

“Last night, we also received complaints from residents from the same neighbourhood,” said another officer from Juhu police station.

top news
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
Rajasthan Guv writes to CM Gehlot, asks who is responsible for his security after MLAs’ protest
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
India, China statements on border talks reflect a wide gap in perceptions
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets poll ready
BJP’s Bengal leaders called for Delhi interviews as party gets poll ready
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
‘Lives at stake’: Karnataka doctors protest attacks by Covid patients’ kin
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
Amid China border tension, IAF chief stresses on need to build capacity swiftly
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
Rahul Gandhi should either take charge or get out of the way, writes Barkha Dutt
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
‘I’m excited and Looking forward to see MS Dhoni play again’
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
Explained | Covid voice test, radio detection: India-Israel’s big tech push
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In