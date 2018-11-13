Joggers park to come up under Mumbai flyover

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to construct a jogging park under the Anik-Wadala flyover that connects the L ward in Kurla and Wadala bus depot. The proposal will be heard by the civic body’s standing committee for approval on Wednesday.

“Gardens and walkways under flyovers is a new concept that has become popular among residents. This project will also include augmentation of a storm water drain in the adjoining Meenatai Thackeray garden,” said an official involved with the project.

The project is estimated to cost around ₹2 crore and is likely to begin in two months. The contract for the work will be handed for a period of 11 months, including the monsoon season.

The move comes after BMC recently announced its pl an to develop gardens and green spaces under 27 flyovers in the city. In 2016, the BMC had developed a garden and walking track for senior citizens under the Nanalal D Mehta flyover, between King’s Circle and Ruia college, at Matunga.

Following the success of this flyover, the civic body then planned to develop similar spaces under flyovers across the city. Currently, the BMC has 23 such plans in the pipeline, which includes walkways, landscaping, seating areas and horizontal gardens on pillars.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 00:25 IST