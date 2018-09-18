Kadam offers unconditional apology to women’s panel in Maharashtra on kidnap remark row

After apologising twice for his objectionable comments about women, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Ghatkopar, Ram Kadam, has now offered his unconditional apology to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW).

Kadam sent his apology letter after MSCW issued a notice to him, seeking clarification by taking suo motu cognisance of the incident on September 6. Speaking at a Janmashtami function in his constituency, the BJP MLA had remarked that he would help youths get married by kidnapping the girls who reject them.

“Note down my cell number and give me a call to resolve any problem,” he had said. He added, “If you tell me, ‘Sir, I proposed to her, but she rejected me, please help’, I will help you for sure.”

“First, come to me with your parents. If they say yes, we also like that girl, then what will I do? I will kidnap the girl and hand her over to you (for marriage),” Kadam was seen telling the crowd in Marathi, in a video clip that went viral on social media. The MLA assured to work towards enhancing respect for women in future. “I have already apologised for my statement. Through MSCW, I once again express unconditional apology. To me parents are like god and every woman is Goddess Laxmi,” Kadam said in his clarification submitted to MSCW.

The commission will take legal advice before taking any action. “We have sought legal advice on his statement. Further decision will be taken based on the legal advice,” said Vijaya Rahatkar chairperson, MSCW.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 00:32 IST