Kalamboli bldg to be razed today

mumbai

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 00:12 IST

The PCMC started demolishing the dilapidated Ridhima Society building in Kalamboli on Sunday. Demolition of the six-storeyed 25-year-old building, lying vacant since 2011, is expected to be completed by Monday. Part of the building collapsed on Wednesday, after which people living nearby complained to the PCMC. Jamir Lengrekar, deputy commissioner, PCMC, said, “After taking special permission from highway officials we got a special machine from Pune to get the building demolished.”

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 00:12 IST