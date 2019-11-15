e-paper
KEM dean summoned after NGO files plea with rights bodies

mumbai Updated: Nov 15, 2019 00:21 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Non-governmental organisation Bhartiya Vikas Sansthan filed a petition on Thursday with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, (MSHRC), seeking compensation for the Rajbhar family after two-month-old Prince Rajbhar suffered serious burns in a fire that broke out in King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital’s paediatric intensive care unit (ICU). MSHRC has taken suo moto cognisance of the case.

On November 7, a short circuit caused a fire in KEM Hospital’s paediatric ICU in which two-month-old Prince suffered 22% burns on his left side. The civic-run KEM Hospital has said it will provide free treatment to Prince, but there is no provision for compensation in such cases.

Dr Yogesh Dube of Bhartiya Vikas Sansthan cited HT’s reports in his petition and wrote, “Since KEM [Hospital] is run by the BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] in Mumbai and since the hospital claims that they have no provision for compensation in such cases, we humbly request you to direct the BMC to immediately compensate the parents…and provide monthly stipend for this grave tragedy suffered.” He also asked the MSHRC to direct the BMC to provide artificial arm to the child free of cost.

The petition was been filed with NHRC and Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Thursday. “Providing free treatment doesn’t compensate for their loss. The father has also lost his job and might have to drop out of his studies … This is not only violation of human and patients’ rights, but also a criminal act,” said Dube.

MSHRC has summoned the hospital’s dean and the civic chief, and has asked for a report into the incident. “We have asked the officials to provide statement and all the records. We would also record their statement as witnesses,” said MA Sayeed, acting chairman of MSHRC.

