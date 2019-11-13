Lata Mangeshkar is recovering well, says her family

mumbai

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 04:12 IST

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who is undergoing treatment for pneumonia at Breach Candy Hospital, is recuperating, her family informed on Tuesday.

“Her parameters are good. She has fought so well that she is coming out of this setback. Being a singer, her lung capacity has pulled her through. She is truly a fighter. We will update everyone when Lataji gets discharged and comes home. Request that we give family the space they deserve at the moment,” a statement released by Mangeshkar’s family read.

According to in-house doctors, although her condition is improving, she will be kept on ventilator support for a few

days.

“Considering her age, we can’t take any risk. She has been kept on high dosage of antibiotics,” said a senior doctor.

A team of cardiologists is monitoring the condition of the singer. However, the hospital has refused to give any official statement on the matter.

The 90-year-old was rushed to the hospital around 2.30am on Monday after she complained of difficulty in breathing.

On Monday, a statement released by Rachana Shah, the daughter of Mangeshkar’s sister, Meena, said, “Lata didi suffered a viral chest infection, so we got her to the hospital. She is on the path of recovery. Thank you for your concern.”

The veteran singer has lent her voice to more than 1,000 Hindi songs and is the recipient of Bharat Ratna – the highest civilian award – for her contribution to the field of music.