Let’s be a city of ‘live and let live’

Makes me wonder if we are truly living in a secular democratic republic! A few years ago, when I wanted to rent out my flat, the first thing the secretary of the housing society wanted to know was what the religion of my tenant would be. What a shame!

Instead of questioning a person’s caste, religion or language, the tenant’s credentials should be verified, to ensure he has not been involved in any criminal or anti-social activities.

I also strongly object to the questioning of food habits. I still remember my childhood from the ’60s when we lived in a housing colony in Chembur where we celebrated the various festivals of different religions. It’s time to change our outlook and reflect on what we have come to.

R Ramakrishnan

do we want our kids to grow up amid such bias?

If we want to progress as one whole Indian community, then Mumbai has to lead the way. When it comes to co-living, as long as society rules are obeyed and taxes are paid, nothing else should matter.

Mumbai needs to rediscover its glorious history of cosmopolitanism. What we are doing now is going to affect the way we progress. We have kids studying in multicultural schools and colleges, and working in multinational companies. Our bias is real and we shouldn’t pass it on. If nothing else, our diverse cricket team should inspire us to be united.

Amit Motwani

’my way or the highway’ is not a good attitude

It is natural for people to want to live among their own. Segregation on the basis of socioeconomic status is an automatic fallout of price. But to deny residence on the basis of religion is legally actionable and morally reprehensible. The world is full of different kinds of people and we must be willing to adjust to each other. The ‘my way or the highway’ attitude must be replaced with a ‘live and let live’ kind of philosophy.

Anthony Henriques

we must start penalising errant housing societies

Many societies in the city are not issuing NOCs when the prospective tenant is from a particular community; or denying NOCs on the basis of eating habits. Some have a ban on unmarried men and women and divorcees.

In all these cases, societies are directly violating bylaws, and they should be fined. Further, sale and purchase of property must be banned until they fall in line. Such regressive thinking needs to be junked for the sake of communal harmony and national integrity.

Ashok Goswami

discrimination is directly against laws of the land

Societies discriminating against tenants and home buyers on the basis of caste, creed or religion is illegal and such CHS norms should be considered invalid. More people should consider legal recourse over this. We are a country with a rich heritage and Vedantic wisdom that preaches the concept of universal brotherhood (vasudhaiva kutumbakam). Yet here we are, discriminating against individuals for petty reasons. What a shame.

Ravindra Junagade

let communities band together

I don’t understand the big fuss if people from a particular community prefer to stay among their own. There is nothing wrong with such thinking, to my mind.

Vasant Shah

such divisions not conducive to a city’s well-being

Mumbai was once known for its culture of different kinds of people all living together. The last three decades have seen a change in attitude. Such discrimination has become a point of contention and it must stop. There is nothing wrong with wanting to live together, but stopping someone from living somewhere is not good for the city’s well-being.

Maya Hemant Bhatkar

These acts are A blot on the spirit of Mumbai

When it comes to vetting prospective tenants and buyers, housing societies in Mumbai do a deep-dive into your food habits, religion, profession and marital status.

What ought to be a happy occasion usually turns into a nightmare. Such criteria are against the spirit and cosmopolitan nature of the city, which is meant to be a melting pot of all cultures. Of course, tenant-screening to weed out anti-social elements who might pose a threat and endanger the peace of the surroundings, is an absolute necessity. But why should it be done on the basis of religion, profession and dietary preferences?

K S Lalitkumar

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 14:05 IST