Home / Mumbai News / Locals help Class 12 students amid repairs on Sion flyover

Locals help Class 12 students amid repairs on Sion flyover

mumbai Updated: Feb 21, 2020 01:12 IST
A citizens’ initiative offering free drops to students appearing for their higher secondary certificate (HSC) exams saved the day for many on Monday who were inconvenienced by continuing repair work on Sion flyover. Sion Friends’ Circle is offering students free drops within Sion, Wadala, Matunga and Dadar to various examination centres. The group will continue to offer this service till March 16.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) announced Sion flyover would be shut over weekends for the seven weeks due to repair work. However, on Monday morning, when the HSC exams began, the flyover was still shut because work had spilled over. As a result, the area was severely congested.

Ashok Kurmi, who works for a pharmaceutical company, said that Sion Friends’ Circle is made up of a core group of approximately six people, but now approximately 30 people have signed up to drop students to their examination centres for free.

“The students can’t afford to waste so much time in traffic. It is also really difficult to find a cab from Sion station, which is when we decided that we would offer drop services to students,” said Kurmi, adding that the group would later split the fuel costs.

“The authorities shouldn’t have shut an important bridge such like this during exam time,” said Prashant Koli, a gym trainer and a member of Sion Friends’ Circle.

Saurav Tiwari, a student of South Indians’ Welfare Society College at Wadala, was running late for his English exam on Monday morning, but reached his examination centre at Dnyaneshwar Vidyalaya at Wadala on time after he got a drop by a member of Sion Friends’ Circle.

Akshay Kumar, a student of SIES college of Arts, Science and Commerce, said he got a drop to Lions Pioneer High School, Matunga, for his Marathi exam on Wednesday.

