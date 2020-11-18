e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Locals to be suspended between Kalyan and Dombivli on Saturday, Sunday to launch girder of Patripool bridge

Locals to be suspended between Kalyan and Dombivli on Saturday, Sunday to launch girder of Patripool bridge

On Saturday (November 21), the train services will be suspended from 9.50am to 2.15pm, while on Sunday (November 22), the train services will be suspended from 9.50am to 1.50pm

mumbai Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:32 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Central Railway (CR) will be launching girders for the Patripool road overbridge (ROB) at Kalyan railway station on November 21 and 22.
Central Railway (CR) will be launching girders for the Patripool road overbridge (ROB) at Kalyan railway station on November 21 and 22.(HT Photo)
         

Suburban local train services will be suspended between Dombivli and Kalyan railway stations on Saturday and Sunday, as the Central Railway (CR) will be launching girders for the Patripool road overbridge (ROB) at Kalyan railway station.

On Saturday (November 21), the train services will be suspended from 9.50am to 2.15pm, while on Sunday (November 22), the train services will be suspended from 9.50am to 1.50pm.

The railways will undertake four blocks for the launching of girders for the Patripool ROB. The block will be conducted between 10.15am and 2.15pm.

“Special local train services will be operated between Kalyan and Karjat/Kasara railway stations and between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla/Thane/Dombivli railway stations during the block.” said a senior Central Railway official.

Few outstation trains will also be diverted.

Bridge between Bhayander and Naigaon to be ready soon

The British era bridge built in 1983 between Bhayander and Naigaon railway stations will be dismantled by Western Railway. The bridge was auctioned in February.

The dismantling work of the bridge started in November 5 and will be completed by November 26.

