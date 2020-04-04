Locals violate coronavirus lockdown orders to view peacocks in south Mumbai society

mumbai

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 23:01 IST

After peacocks were spotted at Khareghat Colony in south Mumbai earlier this week, the Parsi residential colony near Malabar Hill is attracting a large number of visitors despite the lockdown currently in force. Videos and photos of peacocks at the colony were circulated widely on social media.

“There have been a few instances where people have entered the society looking for these birds. Alert residents have immediately asked the security staff to ensure they are taken outside,” said Karzan Engineer, a resident of Khareghat Colony. “People are not only endangering the lives of residents, but also their own by stepping out when the lockdown is in place,” he said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, two peacocks and three peahens were photographed by a Khareghat resident. The birds are frequently seen in the area, said residents, and last year, one resident had counted 32 peacocks across Doongerwadi. Resident Nariah Daruwalla said, “Owing to less vehicular traffic and noise pollution, the number of peacocks visiting at a time has increased.”

Malabar Hill resident Darshan Khatau also spotted peacocks at his building. He clarified that the birds have always been visible around the Tower of Silence in Doongerwadi and Raj Bhavan. “Human inactivity combined with movement of insects, rats etc. allow these peacocks to move closer to residential areas for food. It is nothing new,” said Khatau.

Environmentalist Rashneh Pardiwala said, “Not just peacocks, mongoose, monkeys and variety of birds are being spotted by residents.”