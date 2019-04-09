Lok Sabha election: Maharashtra announces holiday on all four polling days

While the state has announced a public holiday on polling days for all four phases, private establishments have been asked to either announce a holiday or a concession of three hours to the employees to facilitate them to vote on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

The government has directed all its departments and district administrations to comply with the orders to ensure voters get to exercise their right to franchise. The employees will get holiday on the day of polling in the constituency in which they have been registered as a voter.

The labour department has warned private establishments of strict action if the employees are not given a day off. The Section 135B Representation of People Act has a provision for a fine of ₹500 for establishments that don’t follow the directives. “We expect them to give a holiday, but if it is not possible, they can give a concession of three hours. The employees are free to register complaints with the district collector or labour department of the state,” said an official from the labour department.

Emergency services in public, private sectors have been excluded from the rule.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 23:59 IST