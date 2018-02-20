Magnetic Maharashtra: Shah Rukh Khan wants Mumbai to become media and entertainment hub

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday called for support from the Maharashtra government to make Mumbai the hub of media and entertainment.

Speaking at a seminar during the ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ business summit, Khan underscored the need for an organised entertainment industry.

According to Khan, the advent of digital platform and crowd-funding of shows would “decentralise the control content creation”.

In a session on ‘Media: shaping the future of information and entertainment’, Khan said all platforms will have collaborate and aggregate as the content is not going to be “created by the doyen of the industry”. “It [content] is going to be created by people outside. So can we find a space in Maharashtra to make it a real hub of media and entertainment. The government should help us with a platform and then we can serve as a provider of all kinds of content--TV, news, films, digital, among others. If the government wants to retain the ownership of being the hub of entertainment, as it always has been, that’s where the trillion dollar part also comes in picture,” Khan said.

Khan said, “I would request that Maharashtra government to somehow help us aggregate this (content) in a hub and we can actually become collaborated content providers rather than business creators.”

The other panellists in the session were Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO at Viacom18; Ritesh Sadhwani, film producer; Arnab Goswami, founder Republic TV; and Vijay Subramaniam, director of content at Amazon Prime Video India.