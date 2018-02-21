18-month-old girl from Mumbai dies after falling into hot cauldron full of curry

An 18-month-old baby, Tanushka Ramu, died after she fell into a cauldron containing a hot curry in her house in Shastri Nagar, Ambernath, the police said.

Ambernath, a part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is around 46km from the city.

The incident took place around 6am on Tuesday. The Ambernath police said Tanushka’s father, an idli seller, had just prepared sambhar when she fell into the cauldron, and suffered 80% burns.

“The girl was playing in the house and she accidentally fell into the hot pot. She was taken to the central hospital in Ulhasnagar where she was declared dead,” said Dattatray Bandkar, a constable at Ambernath police station.

The police have registered a case of accidental death.They are investigating how the toddler reached up to the hot cauldron.