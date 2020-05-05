e-paper
Maharashtra CM likely to file papers for legislative council tomorrow; Shiv Sena to re-nominate Neelam Gorhe

mumbai Updated: May 05, 2020 00:40 IST
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray is likely to file the nomination for the legislative council election on Wednesday, party insiders have said.

Apart from Thackeray, the Shiv Sena has also decided to re-nominate Neelam Gorhe for the second seat on which the party is contesting the polls. She will be looking to win the council elections for the fourth term.

“He [the CM] is primarily occupied in dealing with coronavirus-related work. So depending on his availability, he will file his nomination. But tentatively, he is expected to file the papers on Wednesday,” a senior Shiv Sena functionary, who did not wished to be named, said. The last date to file nomination is May 11 and the election on the nine seats of the legislative council is scheduled for May 21. Thackeray is not a member of any of the state legislature currently, and it is a constitutional requirement for the CM of the state to get elected to one of the two Houses.

Thackeray, who would be contesting in his debut election, is the second member of his family to fight any poll. His son Aaditya, who is the environment and tourism minister of Maharashtra, had won the Assembly elections held in October from the Worli constituency.

Meanwhile, Sena’s second candidate Gorhe, has been a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) since 2002 and is also the deputy chairperson of the upper house. Gorhe has been the party spokesperson and is a deputy leader in Shiv Sena’s hierarchy. She is considered one of the key women leaders in the Sena. “It was decided to not make any changes and re-nominate Neelam Gorhe. She has been working for the party in the Pune district and in parts Marathwada. So the party has decided to stick with her,” the senior functionary said.

