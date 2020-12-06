e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Congress, allies demand resignation of Nagpur mayor Sandip Joshi on moral grounds

Maharashtra: Congress, allies demand resignation of Nagpur mayor Sandip Joshi on moral grounds

Joshi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, was defeated by Congress’s Abhijit Wanjari in the MLC polls by more than 18,000 votes. However, Joshi refused to resign and said he would complete his term as mayor.

mumbai Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:37 IST
Pradip Kumar Maitra
Pradip Kumar Maitra
Nagpur mayor Sandip Joshi lost in the Nagpur division graduates’ constituency MLC election.
Nagpur mayor Sandip Joshi lost in the Nagpur division graduates’ constituency MLC election. (FILE)
         

The Congress and other opposition parties in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) are now targeting mayor Sandip Joshi after his defeat in the Nagpur division graduates’ constituency MLC election and want him to quit his post on moral grounds. Joshi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, was defeated by Congress’s Abhijit Wanjari in the MLC polls by more than 18,000 votes. However, Joshi refused to resign and said he would complete his term as mayor.

This is the first time when a BJP and erstwhile Jan Sangh nominee has lost this seat since it was first introduced in the 1960s.

Nagpur civic body is ruled by the BJP and Joshi was elected as mayor one year ago. “The party has given me the mayor’s responsibility and I am fulfilling it. I have been asked to work for 13 months and will do so,” said Joshi.

Joshi, a close aide of former chief minister and incumbent Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, was elected as the city mayor on November 22, 2019. The mayor’s term ends after two-and-a-half-years. The tenure was curtailed due to the Assembly elections and the BJP had decided to equally split the tenure between Joshi and senior party corporator Dayashankar Tiwari.

Joshi, a four-time corporator, said his term was till December 22. The leader of the Opposition, Tanaji Wanve said Joshi has lost the confidence of the common man. “The mayor’s post is a prestigious one. The occupant should have the confidence of citizens. Therefore, Joshi should resign on moral grounds,” said senior corporator and Congress leader Praful Gudadhe.

On the other hand, BJP city president Pravin Datke said Joshi will complete whatever term the party had assigned him as mayor.

Congress corporator Sanjay Mahakalkar said, “The mayor’s defeat in the graduates’ constituency election means that people are unhappy with BJP’s rule in NMC. Most of the votes in this election were from the city. The BJP has four out of the city’s six MLAs including Fadnavis. Union minister Nitin Gadkari is also from the city. Therefore, the result is a clear indication that people will teach BJP a lesson in the next municipal elections slated in January 2022.”

top news
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
Maun vrat, food from langar: Key takeaways from farmers' protest
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP out again to topple my govt,’ alleges Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
‘Sycophants are given importance’: Another TMC minister shows signs of disgruntlement
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
China is using Tibet’s waters against India | Analysis
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
Deep Dasgupta justifies Chahal’s inclusion as a concussion substitute
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
IND vs AUS: Manjrekar names bowler who can replace Shami in shorter formats
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Joe Biden’s China plan and India’s role
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
Covid update: UK changes quarantine rules; Moscow starts mass vaccination
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In