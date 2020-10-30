e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra government approves incentive scheme for bulk drug park in Raigad, medical equipment park in Aurangabad

Maharashtra government approves incentive scheme for bulk drug park in Raigad, medical equipment park in Aurangabad

mumbai Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 00:20 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
         

The Maharashtra government on Thursday approved a 10-year special incentives scheme to set up a bulk drug park at Raigad near Mumbai and medical equipment manufacturing park at Auric City in Aurangabad.

The Centre has proposed three bulk drug parks to be set up in the country to reduce the dependence of Indian drug manufacturing companies on China. It has asked the states to send their proposal for incentive schemes and the top three will be selected by the Centre for setting up the bulk drug park, said a senior state minister, on condition of anonymity.

If selected, the state has proposed the bulk drug park to be set up in Raigad district and has earmarked 5000 acre in 17 villages in Roha and Murud tehsils for the project, he added.

If approved, the projects will offer a big scope for production of drugs as well as medical equipment in the state, the official said.

The estimated cost of the bulk drug park and medical equipment manufacturing park is ₹2,442 crore and ₹424 crore, respectively.

In a bid to promote indigenous manufacturing of drugs and medical equipment, the Central government in July has announced guidelines and schemes for the development of bulk drug and medical device parks.

According to the cabinet decision, the state has decided to waive of 100% goods and services tax (GST) on the first sale of the product. It has waived electricity fees against power consumption for next ten years, a waiver in stamp duty for buying a plot, taking a plot on lease, bank loan and other related activities. The state has also decided to give a concession of ₹1.5 per unit in power tariff for a period of 10 years against power consumption.

Besides, they will also get a concession of ₹2 per unit against power consumption for sewage management, water supply, solid waste management and other related activities for 10 years. This particular concession will be provided by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) against which the state government will pay ₹50 crore per annum to the industrial body. The state government will also assist MIDC in getting a license for power supply for the parks, said an official from the state industries department.

top news
India dealing with worst border crisis with China with ‘firmness and maturity’:Harsh Shringla
India dealing with worst border crisis with China with ‘firmness and maturity’:Harsh Shringla
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
First US Covid-19 vaccines could ship late Dec or early Jan: Anthony Fauci
First US Covid-19 vaccines could ship late Dec or early Jan: Anthony Fauci
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Fare cap on air tickets to remain till February 24: Hardeep Singh Puri
Fare cap on air tickets to remain till February 24: Hardeep Singh Puri
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Covid update: WHO’s vaccine insurance; MIT face mask; Delhi’s 3rd Covid wave?
Covid update: WHO’s vaccine insurance; MIT face mask; Delhi’s 3rd Covid wave?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In