Maharashtra government asks housing societies not to impose unnecessary restrictions

mumbai

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:45 IST

The state has appealed to cooperative housing societies asking them not to impose unnecessary restrictions in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

State minister for cooperation Balasaheb Patil said managing committees of housing societies should not impose curbs on the entry of maids in the homes of elderly residents or restrict the movement of residents who go to work.

He also said that those supplying milk and vegetables to the societies should be given easy access. Patil said all societies need to adhere to the guidelines issued by the state and Centre.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, many societies had stopped their domestic helps from entering the premises and imposed curbs on the entry of outside articles as well as on the movement of their residents. Despite many restrictions being lifted, several societies have continued to impose restrictions, owing to which residents are finding it difficult to go to offices and for other work. Many society federations have asked the government to intervene and rein in the management committee members.