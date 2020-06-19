e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 18, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra government asks housing societies not to impose unnecessary restrictions

Maharashtra government asks housing societies not to impose unnecessary restrictions

mumbai Updated: Jun 19, 2020 00:45 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

The state has appealed to cooperative housing societies asking them not to impose unnecessary restrictions in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

State minister for cooperation Balasaheb Patil said managing committees of housing societies should not impose curbs on the entry of maids in the homes of elderly residents or restrict the movement of residents who go to work.

He also said that those supplying milk and vegetables to the societies should be given easy access. Patil said all societies need to adhere to the guidelines issued by the state and Centre.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, many societies had stopped their domestic helps from entering the premises and imposed curbs on the entry of outside articles as well as on the movement of their residents. Despite many restrictions being lifted, several societies have continued to impose restrictions, owing to which residents are finding it difficult to go to offices and for other work. Many society federations have asked the government to intervene and rein in the management committee members.

top news
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
India tells China to stick to its side, says no soldier missing
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
‘Lot of asymptomatic cases’: Top China infection expert on Covid-19 cluster
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
On Ladakh border incident, China official asked 6 questions. Answers none
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
‘Let us get the facts straight’: S Jaishankar’s comeback to Rahul Gandhi barb
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
US Supreme Court blocks order to end DACA, many Indians among beneficiaries
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
After Mumbai, Delhi set to become second city with 50K plus Covid-19 cases
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
Sushant Singh Rajput paid salaries to his staff 3 days before death
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
125 days, Rs 50,000 crore, 25 schemes: Govt’s job push for migrant workers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaManish SisodiaSushant Singh RajputTS Telangana Inter Result 2020HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 LiveTelangana TS Inter Results 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In