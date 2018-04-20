Maharashtra government to install 2,500 plastic bottle crushing machines across state

In order to ensure proper disposal of plastic bottles, the state government will soon install 2,500 plastic bottle crushing machines at public places with larger footfall areas across the state.

Of these, 500 will be installed in Mumbai alone. The local body, which is the implementing agency for plastic ban, will select places for installation in public areas.

A senior civic official said, “We are getting more machines, around 2,000, to install across the state. We need maximum machines at public places. Two different machines have been installed at BMC headquarters for demonstration and it has received a good response.”

The machines, which the state will obtain through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for free, will be installed at tourist spots, gardens, markets and other areas with higher footfall. One of the members of the plastic manufacturing associations confirmed the development, saying, “There is no pre-decided number yet, but maximum machines will be placed in public places. We are looking forward to sit with the government to request them to exempt more items from the plastic ban, since it will affect lakhs of jobs across the state.”

The state government, through a notification on March 23, imposed a ban on purchase, sale, distribution and storage of single-use plastic along with thermocol items and polyethylene terephthalate and polyethylene terephthalate esters bottles of less than 0.5 litres. It later lifted the ban on all small PET and PETE bottles having carrying capacity of less than half litre.