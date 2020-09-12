I have not got proposal from state for 12 nominations to legislative Council yet, says Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

mumbai

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:45 IST

While there is speculation that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was opposing the appointment of 12 members to the legislative Council from Governor quota, Koshyari on Friday equated the situation with the proverb ‘spirit is willing but the flesh is weak’ and clarified that there were no recommendations made by the government in the first place. Speaking to reporters at Raj Bhavan, he said that he has been hearing about the recommendations for the last two months, but he received no communication all these days.

Koshyari also said that there were no differences between him and chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray or other leaders. “I share very cordial relations with the CM. He is a gentleman. I do not like to interfere in anybody’s work and give my opinion only if asked for. The state government has its commitment, and they try to obey it. Even If some people express their unhappiness over my style of working, they are all our people,” he said.

The Governor also clarified that he was not unhappy over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s action against actor Kangana Ranaut’s office. He said that there was no substance in the media reports that he was unhappy over the demolition drive by the civic body at Kangana’s office. He said that he was not concerned about the Kangana episode and he never expressed his discontent over it. He was referring to the media report that claimed that he had summoned Thackeray’s principal secretary Ajoy Mehta and expressed his dismay on Wednesday.