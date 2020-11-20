e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra hikes toll tax for commercial vehicles only

Maharashtra hikes toll tax for commercial vehicles only

The state cabinet on Thursday decided to continue the toll waiver for small vehicles, school buses and state transport (ST) buses, but hiked the toll tax for commercial vehicles on 15 state highway projects

mumbai Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The move is expected to reduce the burden on the state — the public works department (PWD) shells out nearly ₹400 crore annually to compensate for the waiver.
The move is expected to reduce the burden on the state — the public works department (PWD) shells out nearly ₹400 crore annually to compensate for the waiver.(PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
         

The state cabinet on Thursday decided to continue the toll waiver for small vehicles, school buses and state transport (ST) buses, but hiked the toll tax for commercial vehicles on 15 state highway projects. The move is expected to reduce the burden on the state — the public works department (PWD) shells out nearly ₹400 crore annually to compensate for the waiver.

The state PWD has now increased the category of vehicles from the earlier four to five, by separating three-axle vehicles and multi-axle (truck-trailer) vehicles as two different categories, where the latter will pay the highest toll tax.

According to the proposed hike for the Sion-Panvel Highway, the increase in toll tax is from ₹75 to ₹85 (13.33% ) for minibus and tempos, ₹160 to ₹175 (9.75%) for buses and trucks, ₹250 to ₹275 (10%) for three-axle vehicles, and ₹340 to ₹420 (23.52% increase) for multi-axle vehicles.

Similarly, the hike has been passed on various highways under PWD in the state.

PWD officials said that the move was to reduce the burden of the state. “Instead of giving this compensation in cash to the toll operator, the government decided to increase the toll tax for heavy vehicles,” an official said. With the hike in toll tax for different categories, the concession period on each of the project has decreased.

At present, these vehicles are exempted from paying on 15 PWD roads where private contractors collect toll tax. Because of the exemption, the government has to pay ₹350crore-₹400 crore as compensation to these contractors every year, a statement from the state government said. The statement added that the hike is lower than what National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) levies on its roads.

top news
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
PM Narendra Modi to join G20 Summit during Nov 21-22
PM Narendra Modi to join G20 Summit during Nov 21-22
Covid, vaccine race & what we don’t know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020
Covid, vaccine race & what we don’t know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In