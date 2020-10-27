e-paper
Maharashtra records 3,645 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 125 days

Maharashtra records 3,645 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in 125 days

mumbai Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:11 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
         

Maharashtra recorded its lowest single-day Covid-19 caseload and fatality figure in 125 days on Monday, with 3,645 new cases and 84 reported deaths. The state’s overall positivity rate is 19.07%.

With 3,645 new cases recorded on Monday, Maharashtra’s Covid tally has gone up to 1,648,665, of which 1,34,137 are active cases. The death toll is 43,348. These are the lowest figures reported since June. On June 23, the state saw 3,214 cases and on June 16, there were 81 deaths. Mumbai reported 804 new cases and the city’s Covid tally is 252,085, with 17,860 active cases. Thirty-seven fatalities pushed the Covid death toll to 10,142. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region reported 679 new cases and 15 deaths.

Maharashtra has recorded a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases since September. In the first 25 days of October, 260,574 cases have been reported compared to 508,216 cases in the corresponding period in September, which is a 48.72% drop. There are have also been fewer fatalities. Between September 1-25, there were 10,178 reported deaths from Covid-19 in Maharashtra. In the corresponding period in October, there have been 6,602 deaths, which is a 35% drop.

Between October 5-11, there were 84,817 cases and 2,265 deaths in Maharashtra. This was followed by a sharp dip. Between October 19-25, the number of cases fell by 41.47% to 49,639 and recorded deaths fell by 49.27% to 1,149.

The number of tests conducted for Covid-19 in October has dropped by 12%. Between October 5 and 11, the daily average of samples tested was 76,054. This number decreased to 66,637 between October 19-25. In the last 24 hours, 36,267 samples have been tested. “Close contacts of Covid-positive patients form the major component in daily tests. But with new cases reducing, the number of contacts decline, thereby testing has reduced marginally. The decline in testing is 12%, while the dip in the cases reported is almost 50%, ” said a health department official on condition of anonymity. So far, Maharashtra has tested 86,45,195 samples.

Covid-19 hotspots across the state reported fewer cases on Monday. Pune city reported 152 cases and one fatality, while its rural areas reported 108 new cases and two deaths. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 112 new cases. Nashik city reported 64 new infections, while its rural areas saw 212 cases and one fatality. Nagpur reported 88 new cases while rural areas saw 70 cases. Aurangabad city reported 40 cases and there were 58 new cases in rural areas.

Maharashtra also reported 9,905 patients being discharged on Monday. The tally of recoveries is 14,70,660 and the recovery rate is 89.2%. The case fatality rate remained constant at 2.63%.

